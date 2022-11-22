The Ferrari 675 is in an advanced stage of construction as regards the chassis. The 2021 world championship has just ended in Abu Dhabi with Charles Leclerc taking second place in the drivers’ championship and the constructors’ championship ahead of Mercedes, but the attention of the Racing Department has long been focused on next year’s red that the Scuderia will have to bring to fight for the iris with Red Bull.

The gallery numbers compared to the F1-75 are very encouraging, so great expectations are being generated: in free practice for the Abu Dhabi GP we saw Robert Shwartzman who tried a new bottom with a visible curl in front of the rear wheel. This is a modification aimed at 2023 that was not used in the last GP 2022.

The experimental fund for 2023 tested by Shwartzman on the F1-75 during FP1 in Abu Dhabi Photo by: George Piola

Mattia Binotto underlined that the heir to the F1-75 will keep the DNA of this year’s car and there will be no need to follow the paths traced by Red Bull and Mercedes:

“We will not copy anyone. The F1-75 is an excellent development basis for which we will remain faithful to our aerodynamic concept, seeking to improve performance in all areas”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The hollow bellies, a distinguishing feature of the Ferrari concept, will remain the most representative element of a car that has always shown a very marked personality and there was no temptation to go and follow the sloping bellies of the Red Bull which are the best today of the state of the art.

This does not mean that the 675 will be identical to its predecessor, given that almost every element has been redesigned in search of weight savings and performance. An element on which the technicians directed by Enrico Cardile have invested money from the budget cap is the transmission: if the gearing will remain the same, the external gearbox has been completely redesigned.

There are two reasons: the first of an aerodynamic nature to allow the adoption of an extractor with the “elbow” which by regulation must be raised by 10 mm, while the second concerns the suspensions.

In the end it seems that the decision was made to stick with the pull rod scheme in the rear (the push rod was also evaluated), but this does not mean that the design of the kinematic mechanisms and the positioning of the parts inside the box remain the same as the current one, because there could be a slightly shorter drivetrain for better weight distribution.

So, evolution but not revolution…