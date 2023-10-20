Some Formula 1 racers expressed their discontent after the recent decision of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) to increase the amount of economic sanctions imposed by the commissioners. Now, these fines can reach up to one million euros due to changes in motor sport regulations.

(Also read: This is Red Bull’s million-dollar race to reign again in Formula 1).

The update to this regulation was revealed just before the upcoming United States Grand Prix. The FIA ​​reported that the maximum penalty a driver could face has been raised from the previous 250,000 euros.

The organization justified this decision by mentioning that the amount had not been reviewed in the last 12 years and that it was no longer in line with the current reality of the sport. However, the surprise did not take long to be felt among the pilots, as reported by ‘The Guardian’ newspaper.

Lewis Hamilton, who is about to start a million-dollar contract with Mercedes, was one of the most vocal on the matter. “If they are going to fine us a million euros, let’s make sure that 100 percent of that amount goes to a cause,” claimed the seven-time champion.

(Keep reading: Checo Pérez becomes a father for the fourth time: this is how he broke the news to his followers).

Lewis Hamilton, who will begin a new two-year, £100m deal with Mercedes next season, raised his voice.

Hamilton also highlighted investment in sport and the need to encourage diversity and access. “There’s a lot more we need to do to increase diversity, improve access and create more opportunities for people who don’t have the opportunity to play a sport like this. That’s the only way they’re going to get that money out of me,” he said. , The driver criticized the FIA ​​for its lack of clarity in communication, especially after the incident in Qatar where he was questioned for his conduct on the track.

Recalling that incident, Hamilton, who is 38, was penalized almost $50,000 after an accident with teammate George Russell in the Oct. 8 Grand Prix. A week after the event, the FIA ​​announced that the Briton’s actions were being evaluated.

(Of interest: Do you want to work in Formula 1? These are the most sought-after profiles).

Other pilots joined the criticism of the new economic sanctions. Daniel Ricciardo, who returned with Alpha Tauri after an injury, described the situation as “terrifying”. For his part, Kevin Magnussen, from the Haas team, thought that he was “ridiculous” when referring to the fines.

“In light of Lewis Hamilton’s role model status, the FIA ​​is concerned about the impression his actions may have created on younger drivers,” a spokesperson for the body said.

It is understood the FIA ​​plans to meet the seven-time world champion here in Austin. Hamilton is unlikely to face additional sanctions (the FIA ​​opted not to take the case to the International Court of Appeals to increase his fine)but more severe punishments could be imposed for a similar violation in the future.

Sebastián Montoya and his goals in motorsports

More news in EL TIEMPO

Strong claim from forgotten former McLaren driver in celebration of 500 podiums

Juan Pablo Montoya stokes the fire: ‘Formula 1 is much more than Max Verstappen’

Video: brutal accident between Ferrari and Lamborghini that left two dead

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from La Nación (Argentina), and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.