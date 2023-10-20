United States | Biden sent a funding request to Congress to support Israel and Ukraine

In his speech, Biden compared Hamas and Russia – according to the president, both are trying to destroy their neighbor’s democracy.

of the United States president Joe Biden sent an urgent request to Congress on Friday for funding to support the country’s key allies, including Israel and Ukraine.

The total amount of the financing package is more than 105 billion dollars, or about 100 billion euros. 61 billion dollars of this would go to Ukraine and 14 billion dollars to Israel. According to Biden, it is an investment that will provide security for the United States for generations.

Challenges to the president’s request are caused by the fact that the House of Representatives of the Congress has not decided on its speaker.

In his speech earlier, Biden combined supporting Israel and Ukraine into one big effort to protect democracy.

“It helps us keep American troops out of harm’s way. It will help us build a world that is safer, more peaceful and more prosperous for our children and grandchildren,” Biden said.

In his speech, Biden equated the terrorist organization Hamas, which attacked Israel two weeks ago, with the Russian president Vladimir Putinwhose forces invaded Ukraine in February last year.

“Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they have this in common: each wants to completely destroy the democracy in their neighborhood,” Biden said.

Biden urged Americans to put aside political animosity and come together in military support for Israel and Ukraine. He described it as America’s civic duty to the world.

“We cannot and will not allow terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin to win, Biden said, stressing that the United States cannot allow petty partisan politics to get in the way of its responsibilities.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi praised Biden for his “powerful speech” in support of Ukraine.