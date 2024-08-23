This weekend the event takes place Formula 1 Grand Prix of the Netherlands, But the race is focused on a controversy that has been generated in recent days and has the team in the eye of the storm. Red Bull leader Max Verstappen.

The Dutch driver leads the championship and is seeking another title, but his performance has raised several questions at the moment, as it has been reported that he used a brake system that is prohibited.

It has been said that the asymmetric brake has been supported, based on statements by journalist Craig Scarborough, as reported Data Analysis Formula.

“Any system or mechanism capable of producing structurally or deliberately asymmetric braking for any axle is prohibited,” says the new regulation.

The specialist website www.lat.motorsport.com warns that “the FIA ​​considers it necessary to name this explicitly in order to eliminate any grey area. The changes in the technical regulations were officially approved and processed by the FIA ​​World Motor Sport Council on 31 July, so the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort will be the first race in which they come into effect.”

He adds: “In theory, an asymmetric braking system could provide relief without side effects. By using a kind of splitter to distribute the braking pressure unevenly between the left and right sides, the braking pressure and mass can already allow the car to turn slightly during braking in slow corners and therefore turn in. It can help combat understeer and keep tyres, which have slightly less pressure on them, alive for longer.”

It has been said that Red Bulls are still using the system between the China and Miami races, but Calum Nicholas, One of the team mechanics said: “That’s bullshit, it’s not surprising.”

“Above all, the FIA’s intervention shows that teams are always pushing the limits and looking at the potentially grey areas of the regulations. Earlier this year, McLaren was under scrutiny for this very reason, at that time for an opening in the brake drums. This hole would help to better dissipate heat from the brakes and, at best, keep the tyres slightly cooler. According to McLaren, the opening served to access a sensor, which was permitted in free practice but not during qualifying and races,” the specialist website concluded.

