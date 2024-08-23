This Friday Ilkay Gündogan officially left the FC Barcelona to return to Manchester City. The German midfielder greeted the Blaugrana fans after his departure.
One year and that’s it. This Friday, Ilkay Gündogan returned to Manchester City, a club he left last summer to sign for FC Barcelona. Now, the German will take the opposite path in 2023, after a season with the Blaugrana.
Despite a short stay in Catalonia, Gündogan wanted to thank and greet the Barça fans. In a message posted on his social media, the former BVB player spoke out: “It’s time to say goodbye. I came here to take on a new and exciting challenge. I gave everything to fight for the team. […] If my departure can help the club financially, it will help me make it a little less sad,” he said.
On X, Gündogan was particularly active this Friday morning. After his farewell message to FC Barcelona, the former captain of the Mannschaft posted a video in his new (and old) colors with the comment: ” I’m back!
Barcelona will play their second LaLiga game this Saturday against Athletic Bilbao. Flick’s men will try to get their second win, after beating Valencia in their debut.
