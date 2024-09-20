Marina Bay, Singapore.- Sergio Michel Perez Mendoza He raised his voice about the deficiencies that began to appear in the ‘RB20’during the course of the 2024 campaign Formula One.

In Red Bull Racing They did not take the words of the Jalisco pilotsince its teammate, Max Verstappencontinued with his series of victories that have him leading the pilots tournamentwith 313 points.

However, the Dutch He began to suffer every time he manned the ‘RB2O’which strengthened the claims of ‘Checo’ Perez toward Red Bull Racingwho, on Sunday in Azerbaijanlost the lead of Builders at the expense of McLaren.

Heading to the show in SingaporeSergio Michel Pérez Mendoza revealed that the engineers They apologized for not attending to those details that are currently a challenge for the Milton Keynes team.

“I think the problem I had at the beginning of the year was that I had a car that I couldn’t drive. I felt very uncomfortable with the car going into the corners without knowing what I was going to do,” he said.

“It’s really difficult to maximise the performances (in that situation), but I think now the team has found an address for many of our problems, so now at least we know what the problems are and we can drive around them,” he added. ‘Checo’ Perez.

Likewise, the Aztec corridor He expressed that he has always had the support of the engineers despite the circumstances that have made him leave important points in the season.

«I have always had the full support of the engineers. There was also speculation about it and people were saying that the problem was that I wasn’t focusing enough on my races or other things, but in the end, I’m glad that I discovered the problem and that we could focus on it and improve it.

“The team is pushing hard and I didn’t expect to be at the latest spec, and by the looks of it, I am,” he concluded. Sergio Perez.

‘Czech’ is located in the eighth place of the Drivers’ Championship with 143 points. His next participation will be in the Singapore Grand Prixofficial competition that will take place on Sunday, September 22 from the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

