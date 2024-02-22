It happened in Como and it's all true. A simple fine for driving while intoxicated, complete with license suspension, against which a 40-year-old gentleman appealed. The reason? He was walking down the street on foot. According to what was clarified by his lawyer, the unfortunate man was subjected to the breathalyzer “while he was walking down the street, leaving the restaurant, and was going towards the car”. The suspension of the driving licence, added Chiesa, “involves a series of problems which are no laughing matter” and for this reason an appeal was immediately presented to the justice of the peace of Como, who set a hearing for next Thursday and in the meantime suspended “the provision because he evidently believes – said the defender – that it is founded on nothing”.

Once the young man showed up at the Prefecture in Como, however, continued the lawyer, “they told him 'no, we won't give him the license, because our practice states that if the judge doesn't tell us clearly that we owe it to him give it back immediately, we won't give it to him, he must take the clinical exam'”. At that point, the lawyers had to return to the judge who “had to write in his own hand to restore the license immediately”. In fact, the document states that the judge “orders the immediate return of the driving license to the appellant”.

“Lesson for everyone: never bow your head in front of this which is just bullying – concluded the lawyer Ivano Chiesa who, together with his colleague Gianmaria Fusetti, assists the motorist – and insist until they agree with you”. At the hearing the defense will call to testify a friend who was with the 40-year-old that evening and who, according to the defense, was also subjected to an alcohol test.