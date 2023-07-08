Northamptonshire, Great Britain.- Carlos Sainz Jr. complained on the radio Ferrari being inch by inch with him Mexican of Red Bull Racing, Sergio ‘Checo’ Perezin it Austrian Grand Prixwhere he Tricolor was third and the from Madrid fourth provisionally.

The runner of the red cars was ‘intimidated’ by the arrival of the tapatio and even accused him during the race. Saniz Jr. requested a penalty for ‘Czech’ Perez, but the update of Formula One was to drop from fourth to sixth to SpanishMeanwhile he Mexican remained firm in the position that completes the podium.

Today, at the end of the first two practices with a view to the British Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz Jr. He was questioned about that friction that existed with Pérez Mendoza and if he really is an ‘intimidating’ man, as he pointed out last Sunday during the course of the race.

“It was a bit of a ‘spanglish’ that I call it, because it came out to me to say that intimidate because I made a couple of movements on the straight, I tried to throw the car over, like trying to intimidate,” explained the Madrid pilot from the company of Maranello to the media.

“Perhaps the word or the direct translation from Spanish to English is not the same and less in that context, but we were both aggressive” complemented the last pilot who took the win in the British Grand Prix in the highest category.

This Saturday the last free practice will take place and later the classification with an eye on the ‘Pole position’. Sergio ‘Checo Pérez Mendoza has the challenge of fighting the Q2 who eliminated him four times in a row and later compete against his teammate, Max Verstappen, to start on the first row.