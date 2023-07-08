Russian attack | The United States supplies Ukraine with grapevines

The US says Ukraine has promised it will try to minimize the risk to civilians.

of the United States presidential Joe Biden security advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed on Friday that the United States plans to deliver grape seeds to Ukraine, reports the news agency AFP, among other things.

Cluster munitions have been criticized for being dangerous to civilians, among other things. The delivery decision has drawn sharp criticism from human rights groups, as unexploded bombs pose a danger even after the end of the conflict.

“There is a huge risk of civilian casualties if Russian troops and tanks roll over Ukrainian military positions and seize more territory and subjugate more Ukrainian civilians because Ukraine does not have enough artillery,” Sullivan justified the supply of weapons to reporters.

Sullivan pointed out that the Ukrainian government “has every reason to minimize the risks to civilians, because these are their citizens.”

Sullivan said President Biden has accepted the decision, saying the need to help Ukraine resist Russian forces outweighs the risk of cluster munitions.

Sullivan justifies the granting of cluster weapons also by the fact that Ukraine has requested them from the United States.

Joe Biden said in an interview with CNN that the decision to supply cluster munitions was difficult. Biden added that he believes that Ukraine needs weapons so that Russia cannot stop a Ukrainian counterattack.

“They’re trying to get through the trenches and stop the tanks,” Biden said in the interview.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi thanked Biden on Friday for the “much-needed” defense package after that

“A timely, extensive and much-needed defense aid package from the United States,” Zelenskyi said on social media, according to AFP.