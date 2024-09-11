What makes the universe so complex and fascinating? What determines how galaxies are distributed in space? A group of researchers has recently made a significant step forward in this field, using a model of artificial intelligence to analyze the structure of the cosmos more precisely than ever before.

Imagine being able to calculate the cosmological parameters that regulate the universe, as if they were the “settings” that determine its functioning on a large scale. Thanks to artificial intelligence, researchers were able to estimate these parameters with a precision that, normally, would have required the analysis of a number four times superior of galaxies. The study, published in Nature Astronomydescribes how this technology was able to examine a sample of approximately 110,000 galaxiesoffering results that could improve our understanding of the standard model of cosmology.

Understanding the Universe Through Artificial Intelligence: Why Does It Matter?

You may be wondering: why is this so important? cosmological parameters They tell us how visible and invisible matter, how the dark matter and thedark energyare organized on a cosmic scale. Take, for example, a parameter that describes the tendency of matter to clump together. Dark matter, with its enormous gravitational influence, plays a crucial role in this process. And these values, even if already estimated, always need to be refined to improve the precision of cosmological models.

The use of artificial intelligence

To achieve these results, the researchers trained an artificial intelligence on 2.000 simulated universes, each created with different settings. This allowed the model to recognize the subtle effects that these parameter variations cause in the distribution of galaxies. But not only that: the AI ​​was also able to analyze three or more galaxies at once, recognizing the large-scale shapes that form between them.

New discoveries on a small scale

One particularly innovative aspect was the AI’s ability to identify small-scale differences in the clustering of galaxies. This is what allowed the model to achieve such a precise result when it analyzed a real sample of over 100,000 galaxies. Until recently, efforts to calculate cosmological parameters were unable to explore these small scales. Now, thanks to this technique, we may be able to solve cosmological mysteries such as the Hubble constant tensiona discrepancy between the rate of expansion of the universe predicted by cosmological models and the measured rate.

In light of these discoveries, I invite you to reflect on how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing not only technology, but also our understanding of the universe. This new frontier It could lead us to revise our theories cosmologicalpaving the way for new scientific discoveries.

Wouldn't you like to follow these closely? developments?