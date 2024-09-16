After his confrontation against Lion, Blue Cross Now visit the Athletic San Luis in it Alfonso Lastras Stadiumnext Tuesday, October 17, for Matchday 8 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwith the aim of not letting go of the top of the classification.
Prior to the clash against the Potosinos, Angel Sepulveda He made it clear that La Máquina has in mind to be champion, as there is no other objective than that, as expectations are very high thanks to what has been done since last semester.
“Obviously, because of what we achieved last tournament, we are more focused than ever; the team cannot aspire to less in the tournament. Sometimes we have difficult matches, but we always adapt to our style in order to seek step by step the championship that we need so much.”El Cuate declared.
In the case of the Tuneros, they visited the Volcano to crash into Tigersapart from before the match, it was learned that the Brazilian was out Vitinho Ferreirawho will undergo surgery for a ligament sprain, so he will miss much of the championship, if not all of it.
Goalkeeper: Kevin Mier – Against León it was mentioned that he would have a rest because he had just been called up by Colombia, but after that rest, the goalkeeper is ready to defend the goal.
Defense: Gonzalo Piovi – The sky-blue defense is already well established and it seems that only injuries or a suspension can take out the three men that make it up.
Defense: Willer Ditta – The Colombian and the Argentine were in charge of being the central duo since last tournament, sometimes complemented by the currently absent Carlos Salcedo.
Defense: Erik Lira – From being a holding midfielder, he was now available as the third centre-back, performing so well that he returned to the national team.
Pivot: Luis Romo – It seems that the Sinaloa native is recovering the level that made him stand out in La Noria and that little by little faded away in the Sultana del Norte.
Left inside: Carlos Rotondi – The Argentine continues to be an important piece in the Argentine coach’s scheme Martin AnselmiWhatever task is asked of him, he does it.
Right inside: Jorge Sanchez – After being left out of the first call-up of Javier Aguirre with Mexicoit is almost a fact that the defender will put more effort into his performance.
Midfielder: Lorenzo Faravelli – The Argentine has not missed any games since the start. The midfielder has played 76 percent of the available minutes.
Midfielder: Carlos Rodriguez – In some meetings Alexis Gutierrez He ends up appearing in place of Charly, but now that the World Cup player has recovered after his call-up with El Tricolor, we could see him behind the ‘9’ as has happened many times.
Forward: Angel Sepulveda – Without Uriel Antuna, El Cuate ended up gaining minutes because he can be used as Giaokoumakis’ partner up front. The internal competition does not discourage him and he wants to continue making a difference.
Forward: Giorgos Giakoumakis – The Greek is quickly winning over the sky-blue fans. So far he has three goals and two assists, after five matches.
This is how Cruz Azul’s possible lineup would look (3-1-4-2):
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta, Erik Lira
Midfielders: Luis Romo, Carlos Rotondi, Jorge Sánchez, Lolo Faravelli, Charly Rodríguez
Forwards: Ángel Sepúlveda, Giorgos Giakoumakis
Substitutes: Andres Gudiño, Camilo Candido, Alexis Gutierrez, Andres Montano, Mateo Levy, Ignacio Rivero, Amaury Morales, Amaury Garcia, Carlos Vargas, Jorge Garcia
Goalie:Andrew Sanchez
Defenses: Eduardo Águila, ‘Cata’ Domínguez, Aldo Cruz, Ricardo Chávez
Midfielders: Javier Güemez, Rodrigo Dourado, Sébastian Salles-Lamonge
Forwards: Ronaldo Nájera, Mateo Klimowicz, Léo Bonatini
Substitutes: Iker Moreno, Oscar Macias, Benjamin Galdames, Yan Phillipe, Juan Sanabria, Cesar Lopez, David Rodriguez, Jonathan Villal, Gabriel Martinez, Franck Boli, Cristiano Piccini
