“Obviously, because of what we achieved last tournament, we are more focused than ever; the team cannot aspire to less in the tournament. Sometimes we have difficult matches, but we always adapt to our style in order to seek step by step the championship that we need so much.”El Cuate declared.

Ángel Sepúlveda talks about Cruz Azul’s performance and their main objective. “We came close to winning the title. Today I can tell you that the team cannot aspire to anything less than being champions.” 📹 @ilianyAparicio pic.twitter.com/2luf7H5EM4 — RECORD NEWSPAPER (@record_mexico) September 12, 2024

Goalie: Kevin Mier

Defenses: Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta, Erik Lira

Midfielders: Luis Romo, Carlos Rotondi, Jorge Sánchez, Lolo Faravelli, Charly Rodríguez

Forwards: Ángel Sepúlveda, Giorgos Giakoumakis

Substitutes: Andres Gudiño, Camilo Candido, Alexis Gutierrez, Andres Montano, Mateo Levy, Ignacio Rivero, Amaury Morales, Amaury Garcia, Carlos Vargas, Jorge Garcia