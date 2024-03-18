Amsterdam, Netherlands.- Max Emilian Verstappen remains focused on winning the season 2024 of Formula One despite the problems revolving around Red Bull Racing.

The scandal of the CEO and director of the team, Christian Horner, who was accused by an employee of 'inappropriate conduct', would be influencing the three-time world champion, according to his father, Jos Verstappen, to the 'Daily Mail' tabloid.

In addition, the alleged accusations against Helmut Marko for an “information leak” about the Christian Horner case would separate him from Red Bull Racing, which would cause Max Verstappen to leave the team as he is loyal to the 80-year-old exploiter.

For this reason, the Dutch driver would add a clause to his contract with Red Bull Racing, which stipulates that Helmut Marko must continue as an advisor to the team, according to reports in Great Britain.

Max Emilian Verstappen tries to disconnect from each topic, but the constant questions he receives distract him from his goal, which is to be four-time Formula One champion this year.

Media specialized in motorsports claim that 'Mad Max' would have made this condition under the supervision of Helmut Marko, whom the Dutchman considers a “pillar” in Red Bull Racing.

Other teams have already spoken out in favor of Max Verstappen if he leaves Red Bull Racing, mainly the Mercedes team, which could have a seat in the face of the future departure of the seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, who signed with Ferrari.

