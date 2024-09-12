by VALERIO BARRETTA

Alonso towards Baku

From the Azerbaijan Grand Prix onwards, theAston Martin will be looked at differently on the grid. Adrian’s signature Newey for 2025 is the most serious confirmation of the intentions of the owner Lawrence Stroll and also represents a great opportunity for Fernando Alonsoin search of victory number 33 in F1 and a dream called the World Championship that has been missing since 2006.

In the press conference in Baku, the two-time world champion obviously spoke about Newey’s arrival, then focusing on the Azerbaijan GP scheduled for Sunday.

Alonso’s words

“It’s been a good week for our team with this announcement, and it’s a great addition. Probably, at least in my opinion, Aston Martin is the team of the future in some ways. We are opening new facilities in the factory, on campus. We are building the wind tunnel that will be finished in January. We have Honda, Aramco, probably the best partners in the world, and now we also have Adrianso Lawrence’s team and vision are taking shape. How much influence did I have in attracting him to Aston Martin? Well, that’s a question for him. I definitely sent him messages.. Probably everyone who wanted to work with him did it. I also saw him at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix, we spent half an hour chatting. We all tried to convince him and I think in the end it was Lawrence’s credit with his vision, with the new factory.“, these are the words of the Spaniard, who thinks that Newey’s true influence will be seen in 2026. “I don’t think it will have an impact on next year. I’d like to say yes, but honestly I don’t think so. I think that starting work in March 2025 the team will be mainly focused on the 2026 regulation change, unless they are fighting for the championship. It would be nice to have a nice surprise, but I doubt it. I think 2026 will be the first car that it will have a real influence on.“.

“I think every race is different. The grid is so close that a couple of tenths can make a big difference.“, added the Spaniard about this weekend’s GP. “I hope Baku will be in the category of positive weekends for us. Last year we had the sprint, so we only had one free practice session and it was a bit difficult for everyone. I hope that now with the free practice sessions we can optimize the car.“.