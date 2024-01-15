Home page politics

There has been war in the Gaza Strip for more than 100 days. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has now called for a permanent ceasefire.

Canberra – Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has spoken out in favor of a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza war. “Australia wants to see steps towards a viable ceasefire,” Wong said before departing for a trip to Israel and Jordan, the West Bank and the United Arab Emirates. A ceasefire should never be “one-sided,” she added, according to the Australian news agency AAP.

Wong also called for safe, unhindered and sustained access for humanitarian assistance and better protection for civilians in the Gaza Strip. She also wants to use the trip to the region to advocate for a way out of the current conflict and lasting peace in the form of a two-state solution.

During her visit to Israel, Wong also wants to meet relatives of the hostages and survivors of the massacre committed in Israel on October 7, 2023 by terrorists from the Islamist Hamas and other extremist groups. The attack triggered the war. dpa