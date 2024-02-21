F1 Bahrain, the news of the day-1 morning of the tests

The first morning of testing of the 2024 Formula 1 season ended in the same way as the 2023 season in Abu Dhabi: in front of everyone Max Verstappen, with his new RB20 space car. Behind, the void. The closest rival, in the rankings of the time, was the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. However, the Monegasque gained 7 tenths of a second from the reigning world champion. In the 'others' championship' Aston Martin also smiles with Fernando Alonso, third, about a tenth and a half behind Leclerc. The top three all used C3 tires to set the times

Fourth place for McLaren, who with Oscar Piastri however took a full second gap from Verstappen's best time. Mercedes is further back, sixth with George Russell. In their midst, Tsunoda's Racing Bulls, which showed encouraging signs. Bottas, Albon, Ocon and Magnussen close the ranking. In terms of laps covered, the busiest was Alonso, with 77 rounds completed. 'Only' 40 laps for Albon instead, with the Williams.

