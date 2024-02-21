12.40 – The first session also gave us the opportunity to see in detail how Red Bull worked during the winter. Here you will find the analysis of the RB20 which has 6 side ports.

12.35 – We begin our news by summarizing the drivers expected on the track since there will be some changes at the wheel compared to those who have already made their debut this morning:

Red Bull – Verstappen

Ferrari – Sainz

Mercedes – Russell

Aston Martin – Stroll

McLaren – Norris

Racing Bulls – Tsunoda

Sauber–Zhou

Williams–Sargeant

Haas–Hulkenberg

Alpine – Gasly

12.30 – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live writing of afternoon session of the first day of 2024 winter testing in Bahrain on the Sakhir circuit.

This morning Max Verstappen he was the fastest in 1'32″548, a time which was three tenths faster than the best time set on the morning of Day-1 2023 by the Dutchman himself. Behind him was the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc who paid 699 thousandths, without, however, simulating Qualifying as Verstappen seemed to do, who on his lap also made a mistake in Turn-4 which would have resulted in the cancellation of the time due to failure to respect the track limits.

Third half for Fernando Alonso ahead of the McLaren of Oscar Piastri who was very consistent and fast in the long run simulations. Still to be deciphered is Mercedes, sixth with Russell behind Tsunoda, fifth.