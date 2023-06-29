The Red Bull Ring is once again the venue for the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix. The track is located at about 700m above sea level in the Austrian Alps and presents the classic power-unit management problems at high altitudes, where the air it is more rarefied.

Engine temperatures will need to be monitored closely due to potential cooling issues. Furthermore, even the management of the braking system is delicate given the numerous demanding decelerations.

MegaRide chart, Austrian GP Photo by: MegaRide

The Austrian track is fast with 7 right-hand corners and only 2 left-handers and rewards the cars with excellent traction

The tires are stressed in particular in the longitudinal direction, during braking and in traction when exiting slow corners: the most critical section is approaching turn 3. The only section where there is significant lateral stress is between corner 7 and curve 8.

Given the expectation of a relatively low level of grip and the limited severity of the course, the Pirelli technicians chose to allocate the softest set of tires for the weekend, characterized by the C3-C4-C5 compounds.

The rear is essential here to have good traction out of corners and the presence of various ups and downs and gradient changes could make the management of braking points more complex and favor possible lockups under braking to be avoided from a tire management perspective.