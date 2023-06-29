The war in chiapas -as described on Monday in this space-, does not give truce or surprises. Tuesday afternoon a armed command intercepted a truck of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of the state at the junction to Llano San Juan, 15 kilometers from Tuxtla Gutierrezwhere is the headquarters of the State Policeand deprived 16 workers of their liberty. About five hours later, it began to circulate in the social networks a video where the workers appeared, and one of them read a message from criminals to Governor Rutilio Escandón: in exchange for his release, he had to cease to three police chiefs.

The evolution of organized crime is significant: they no longer leave blankets, they take hostages. they no longer write threatsbut they threaten to kill their hostages if they do not comply with their instructions.

Escandón, brother-in-law of the ex-secretary of Governorate and candidate for the presidential candidacy, Adam Augusto Lopezwho until recently was in charge of governance in the country, is in big trouble, like his sister’s husband, for hiding the reality of Chiapas and avoiding instability by taking sides, even unexpectedly, with a criminal organization. The president is not excluded from responsibility Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who just a week ago assured that there was peace and tranquility in Chiapas, although it was not the first time he had praised Escandón. Two years ago he said that the security desk of the Chiapas government, “was the best.”

But two years ago, precisely, governability ended up being broken with the irruption of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the inclination of state and federal authorities, by omission or commission, to protect the Sinaloa cartelas happened recently in Frontera Comalapa, where generalized violence broke out due to the attack by the Jalisco New Generationwhich stopped before the arrival of the National Guardwhich allowed the sinaloenses maintain their territory and the fluidity of the criminal business of drugs, human and arms trafficking.

The answer of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel was unexpected, with the kidnapping of the 14 workers from the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection and the management of political communication. In it video, one of the workers read the list of the three officials who want the criminals to be dismissed: Francisco Orantes, Undersecretary of Security; Marco Antonio Burguete, director of the State Preventive Policeand Roberto Yahir Hernández, director of the Border State Police. The reasons were not explained, but the criminals elaborated on the whys in a message that circulated this Wednesday in Tuxtla Gutierrezwhat did he say:

“We make a statement to all Chiapas State Police that the anger and the lawsuit is not with you, but against the Sinaloa cartelit is not for the death of the Michoacan in the search that took place at the ranch. The lawsuit is with the traitors who claim to be “HEADS” of the SSyPC of names ROBERTO YAHIR HERNANDEZ TERÁN AND FRANCISCO ORANTES “PANCHO ORANTES”, because they both have a pig in the state since they work the Sinaloa cartel hand in hand with JESÚS ESTEBAN MACHADO MEZA “EL GUERO PULSERAS” to whom they give protection and allow him to move throughout the state.

“This staff lift from the S&PC It was because they allowed GUERO BRACELETS lift the women’s Nayeli Cyrene Cinco Martínezbut come back alive the same will be done to your staff who got up If they deliver her alive, her staff will be delivered alive to the one who suffered today raised If they don’t fix their dump, the state of Chiapas It’s going to burn more than it already is.

Even for that they are fucking filthy like EL PULSERAS they do not respect codes because the family is respected but if you ROBERTO YAHIR HERNANDEZ TERÁN AND FRANCISCO ORANTES the family is worth mothers then take care of your family because it could be the next one “.

That is, the hostage taking intends, from the criminal perspective, to tie the score and cancel what they consider the Institutional protection of the Sinalioa Cartelwhere they point out as a central character The Guero BraceletsJesús Esteban Machado, nicknamed for the bracelets he always wears on his right arm, and who is recognized in Chiapas as the head of the Plaza del Sinaloa Cartel in Comalapa Border.

Machado arrived two years ago at Chiapasafter the execution of Ramón Rivera Beltrán, who inherited control of the state from his father Gilberto Rivera, El Tio Gil, detained in the Guatemalan airport in 2016 about to take a plane to mexicoin order to fill the power vacuum left by the Riveras, old partners of the Sinaloans, who wanted to occupy the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and Los Huistas, a Guatemalan cartel operating out of Huehuetenango, which He was born under the protection of the Sinaloans.

The escalation in the degree of violence that lives in Chiapas by involving the civilian population in a new method to settle their differences criminalsalso means an open challenge from the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in the state, the Guerrero Juan Manuel Valdovinosnicknamed The lord of horseswho first linked up with Los Zetas and then with the Sinaloa carteluntil finally becoming the adversary that has unleashed the war in the Mexican southeast.

The situation that lives in Chiapas it is highly volatile and uncertain about what will come in the next hours and days. There are about a thousand police and military looking for the kidnapped workers and reinforcements will arrive. The governor is in hiding and hasn’t said anything. He president he should have kept quiet because warning the criminals that if they do not release the kidnapped, he will “accuse them with their parents” is an insult to the victims, their families and Mexican intelligence. The war in chiapasthe only true thing at the moment, is not for the incompetent or frivolous.

