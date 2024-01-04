It is confirmed: Aston Martin Racing will present its new Formula 1 single-seater, the one assigned to take part in the 2024 season, on February 12th.

The presentation date was made official this morning, confirming thepreview given by Motorsport.com yesterday.

The AMR24 of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will thus be unveiled in the second week dedicated to Formula 1 presentations. To be precise on Monday, thus preceding the Ferrari, scheduled for Tuesday 13 February and the double presentation on Valentine's Day, which will see Mercedes and McLaren as protagonists .

A succulent appetizer, that of Aston Martin, which will be called upon to repeat the good things seen in the first half of the 2023 season and instead improve the difficult second part, in which the team went from being the second force to being the fifth, surpassed in sequence by Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren.

The presentation of Alonso and Stroll's AMR24 will be held in the new headquarters of the British team, which is also based a few steps from the Silverstone track. The debut on the track could take place a few hours later, again on the English track, taking advantage of the kilometers made available by the sporting regulations for the filming day.

Meanwhile, the AMR24 has already passed the FIA ​​crash tests. Good news that allowed the team to confirm the day of the presentation.

February 12th will also be the first official occasion to show off the new title sponsor, Aramco, which has replaced Cognizant since January 1st this year. The new team name became Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.

Aramco will play an important role especially in view of 2026. Starting this year it will collaborate closely with Honda to produce oils and petrol for the power unit that will equip the AMR26 starting from the 2026 Formula 1 season, the first after the regulatory change which will also see Audi Sport enter Formula 1 as a team and Ford as a motorsport partner of Red Bull Racing.