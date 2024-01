On the highway in Limburg, the police spotted a BMW 335i Touring.

The BMW is in a hurry and reaches speeds of up to 250 km/h. Want to test the limiter? The fun is short-lived. The driver's driver's license has been confiscated and he can also undergo an EMG course costing 1,000 euros.

