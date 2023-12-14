Starting from 2024 the Aston Martin Racing Formula 1 team will open a new chapter by changing its name. This is because it will replace Cognizant with Aramco, the new title sponsor of the Silverstone-based team.

Starting January 1 next year, Aramco will become the official title sponsor of Aston Martin, changing the team name to Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.

From 2026 onwards, the year in which Formula 1 will undergo its next technical revolution, Aramco will provide the team with the best possible technology regarding petrol and lubricants. The work will be done in collaboration with Honda. In fact, let's remember that the Japanese manufacturer will become Aston Martin's power unit supplier in just a couple of seasons.

Nabeel A. Al-Jamà, Aramco executive vice president for human resources and corporate services, said: “We are delighted to become the exclusive partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One team.”

“Since we began working with the team in 2022, we have seen the team make significant strides and have enjoyed celebrating some truly special moments, including 8 podium finishes in 2023.”

“The future of Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team is bright and today's news reiterates our long-term commitment to Aston Martin, where Aramco's expertise and technology can contribute to the car's advanced performance, particularly with the development of advanced fuels and bookifiers”.

Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, added: “We are very proud to continue and strengthen our successful partnership with Aramco.”

“We already have an important strategic relationship and their support of us as title partners for the next 5 years is a clear demonstration of our shared ambition.”

“Since 2022, the company has played a vital role in Aston Martin’s journey into Formula 1 and its contribution will become increasingly significant in the years to come.”

“We are working together on several key initiatives, including the development of advanced fuels for 2026, when we will begin our partnership with Honda power unit.”

“Aramco's expertise and products will contribute materially to our performance on the track and add significant value in many other areas of our organization, especially in our new AMR Technology Campus.”

Together, Aramco and the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team will work on joint science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) initiatives to inspire the young technicians, engineers and drivers of the future.