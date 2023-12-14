In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to support creative people, adopt their ideas and apply them on the ground, in a way that contributes to the improvement of various regions of Dubai, and in cooperation between Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority, and the Dubai Creativity Unit, A set of creative designs and additions inspired by Emirati heritage have been implemented to develop the Fareej Al Murar area in Dubai.

The Dubai Creativity Unit brings together under its umbrella a number of creative people who work to provide creative solutions, designs, projects, campaigns, and creative inputs to a group of areas in Dubai, to enhance its strategic position, support the opportunities available there, and increase its global competitiveness.

The creative additions to the Fareej Al Murar area provide a distinctive experience for the region’s visitors, celebrating the culture, memories, and projects related to sewing and embroidery for decades. These additions, whose aesthetics are inspired by the vocabulary of the rich Emirati heritage, are the beginning of a number of creative projects that seek to develop areas of Dubai through artistic and creative works that enhance the features of beauty in the emirate, reflect the spirit of Dubai, its culture, and its global mission, tell its story, and highlight its embrace of world cultures. .

Exceptional experiences

A number of creative people implemented ideas and designs to develop Freej Al Marar, carrying exceptional and unique creative experiences, enhancing visual culture and the spirit of innovation, and contributing to enriching the cultural and tourism scene of the emirate, as the projects of creative people draw a new visual identity for Freej Al Marar that carries creative additions that inspire the world with the Dubai experience, which combines The authenticity of the past and the beauty of the present, and tells the inspiring story of Dubai to the world.

The creative additions include spaces designated for entrepreneurs to work on commercial projects related to Emirati fashion in the region. Ideas also provide spaces designated for events related to Emirati fashion, especially the Mukhoor, which is famous for the presence of gold tali and silver zari embroideries and other inscriptions and decorations that attest to the authenticity and nobility of the Emirati heritage. These spaces will help young people who want to enter the traditional fashion industry to start their projects and venture into the world. leading businesses.

Enriching the aesthetic scene

The Dubai Creativity Unit seeks to provide creative additions that enhance the aesthetics of various areas in Dubai, and reflect the identity and spirit of the emirate through its various works.

The Fareej Al Murar area maintains its traditional character and architectural heritage despite the tremendous development and the tall buildings and complexes that characterize Dubai.

Unique architectural style

His Excellency Daoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The plan to implement creative additions to a number of areas of Dubai translates the visions and directives of the wise leadership to work on projects that enhance Dubai’s position as one of the fastest growing cities, attracting investors, innovators, and visitors.”

His Excellency pointed out that the Fareej Al Marar area is considered one of the attractive areas for those interested in Emirati fashion from around the world, stressing his happiness at Dubai Municipality’s keenness to transform creative ideas into reality, and to enable creative people to contribute to the development of various areas of Dubai, to ensure that all residents and visitors are given an ideal experience in the best city. To live and visit the world.

His Excellency pointed out that Dubai Municipality will work to harness all the capabilities that support transforming the ideas presented by creative people into a tangible reality, in a way that supports the sustainable urban development processes taking place in Dubai and consolidates the city’s aesthetic landscape.

Creative solutions

For his part, His Excellency Saeed Al-Nazari, Head of the Dubai Creativity Unit, said: “In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, we are working to employ creative ideas in promoting the creative, tourism, and entertainment industries associated with some areas in Dubai. And providing opportunities for creative people and entrepreneurs to participate in making contributions and transformative projects that contribute to achieving sustainable development in Dubai.”

His Excellency added: “The creative additions to the Fareej Al Murar area are the beginning of a group of creative projects that the creative members of the Dubai Creativity Unit are working on during the coming period to develop distinctive experiences in a number of areas of Dubai, to add lively and inspiring stories that attract visitors who want to learn about our local culture.”

Quality services

Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of the Roads Department at the Roads and Transport Authority, confirmed that the work to follow up on supporting and implementing the creative additions to the Fareej Al Murar area is in line with the authority’s directions in providing quality services that enhance the visitors’ experience, and achieving the strategic goals of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, which is to enhance the luxury and quality of… Life according to the highest international standards.

Al Shehhi pointed out that the authority’s work teams, in cooperation with strategic partners, contributed to transforming a set of ideas into a tangible reality that reflects the elements of the road in a creative way in the Fareej Al Murar area, which translates the directions of the Emirate of Dubai in achieving sustainable urban development, centered on human well-being and meeting the requirements of the population. The emirate, thus placing Dubai at the forefront of the best cities for living in the world.

Embroidery aesthetics

For her part, Hind Damithan Al Qamzi, a member of the Dubai Creativity Unit, said: “The creative ideas presented by the creators embody the aesthetics of the local Emirati environment, reflect the splendor of our country’s cultural and civilizational stock, and carry among their details the features of the local community, as the creative works executed are inspired by the aesthetics of embroidery that distinguishes the mokhwar and the thobe.” Emirati, as Fareej Al Murar is famous for its large number of tailoring shops, the famous Emirati brothel.”

She added: “The creative ideas presented for the development of Fareej Al Murar are characterized by their richness with decorations, symbols and shapes that reflect Emirati culture and are inspired by the vocabulary of our local environment, and carry distinctive artistic and aesthetic features, as they rely on highlighting natural elements, other heritage elements, or geometric elements, inspired by the undulations of the plains and sand dunes, and reflect There are many other elements of the environment, which hold a special place among Emiratis, and they are all drawings that are part of the decoration of the Emirati brothel.”

The language of creativity

For her part, Sheikha Bin Dhaher, a member of the Dubai Creativity Unit, stressed the keenness to design a visual identity that suits each region and is inspired by the surrounding environment, noting that Freej Al Marar is famous for making incense burners, which necessitated working on the creative additions to be inspired by Emirati fashion, adding It emphasizes the beauty of the region, making it a destination for visitors from all over the world to purchase the Emirati dress.

Bin Dhaher said: “We seek to use creativity, which is considered a universal language that transcends time and place to reach all segments of society, out of our belief in the importance of creativity as a human value, capable of enhancing the cultural, tourism and economic scene of the city of Dubai.”

It is noteworthy that His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, had met with a number of innovators with creative ideas in developing areas of Dubai through artistic and creative works that enhance the features of beauty in the emirate. During the meeting, His Highness listened to an explanation about Creative projects that reflect the modernity and originality of the Emirate of Dubai, and tell the story of the Emirate in the past, present, and its vision in the future.