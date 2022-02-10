Here is the Aston Martin AMR22. This single-seater also looks a lot like the show car presented by the FIA ​​and FOM before the British GP, but it is not a copy of the mannequin. This is precisely the “verdona” which this year can count on the economic support of ARAMCO, the new oil sponsor of Saudi Arabia and which tomorrow will be the first ground-effect single-seater to hit the track on the first filming day.

Of course it does not show all the solutions that will be seen in the tests in Barcelona and Bahrain, but the rumors accompanying the birth of this F1 speak of an all too basic AMR22, too faithful to the show car if not for the showy slits on the upper part of the bellies. very high, wide and long and for the very profiled bonnet that shows the two bulges of the bodywork due to the two plenums of the Mercedes engine which seems to be mounted rather backwards.

The nose is flat and does not reach the overhang of the main profile of the front wing, but anchors itself to the second element, while the two additional flaps are connected to the nose higher up, showing shapes studied in the wind tunnel.

In short, the AMR22 risks being “rejected” even before it hits the track. In recent days with some emphasis James Allison, CTO Mercedes, had pointed out in a video posted online by the Star, that two out of ten teams risked having the project wrong:

“Since those we will see will be completely new single-seaters, I imagine that one or two cars will be different, and that they may turn out to be children of wrong philosophies. And for them it will be a very, very painful year to face.”

Given the conviction of the statements of the British technician who seems very informed on the facts, there is a concrete doubt that he knows enough for at least one car to be among those of the Mercedes customer teams.

And attention has turned to Aston Martin and the working group headed by Andy Green. And it’s easy to see why the focus has turned to the Silverstone team: Dan Fallows, former Red Bull aerodynamicist and next technical director in Lawrence Stroll’s team starting in April, must have expressed strong doubts about the car that was built for the season that begins after making due comparisons with the (real) RB18.

Lawrence Stroll, during the presentation, spoke of a five-year plan to aim for the world title, because “… winning in Formula 1 is not easy”.

For a technical description of the car, we will give you an appointment later …