A car stops near a former weapons depot, in a suburb of Messina. A man gets out and opens the trunk. He brings down, or rather practically throws out, a white medium-sized dog with some dark patches on the hips. The animal remains stationary for a few moments, as if it were bewildered. The man gets in the car and leaves, leaving that animal to its fate, without even leaving it water or food.

The scene is filmed by the security cameras installed by the municipal administration and thanks to those images the municipal police were able to reconstruct the incident. in the city of the Strait. The municipal police thanks to the images of the cameras (which had been installed by the municipal administration) was able to reconstruct the incident and identify the man who was reported for abandonment of waste, and referred to the judicial authority for abandonment and mistreatment of animals .

The dog wandered around the area for a few hours, perhaps hoping to find the man who had abandoned him. The animal then disappeared without returning to the area shot by the cameras, making it lose its tracks. The municipal police and animal welfare organizations have been looking for him for days. “Help us find it,” the appeal bounces on social media. But for now nothing more has been heard of him.