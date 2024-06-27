Assen and Red Bull Ring ready to put on a show

F1 continues its hat-trick in Europe after the Spanish GP and MotoGP returns to the fore after a long break dictated by the postponement of the Kazakhstan GP initially scheduled for mid-June. Both categories will be big protagonists on TV8 with a succession of live broadcasts with the exception of free practice on Friday (both for MotoGP and F1) and the Sunday F1 GP which starts deferred at 6.00pm. Below is the press note released by the television broadcaster.

“Weekend at full throttle on TV8, with the GPs on four and two wheels. The F1 circus arrives across the Alps with the QATAR AIRWAYS OF AUSTRIA GRAND PRIX. We’re already leaving Friday 28 June with qualifying for the SPRINT F1, live at 4.30pm, with pre-qualification study from 4pm. Saturday 29 June, SPRINT F1 live at 12.00. In the afternoon, from 4.00pm, qualifying with the pre from the paddock from 3.45pm, always LIVE. The race starts on Sunday 30 June, delayed at 6.00 pm. The connection with the pre-race paddock starts as early as 4.30pm.

We start on 2 wheels on Saturday 30 June at 10.45am with LIVE qualifying for the premier class. Qualifying then resumes at 1.15pm with Moto3, and ends at 1.45pm with Moto2, again LIVE. And at 3.00 pm, green light for the SPRINT RACE MotoGP. The long day of qualifying will also be simulcast on Cielo, which will also broadcast Race 1 of Moto E LIVE at 12.10. The long day of racing begins on Sunday 26 March. We start at 9.30 with Race 2 of the MotoE, then at 11.05 with the Moto3, preceded by the pre-race paddock, at 12.20 with the Moto2 and at 2.05 the green light for the MotoGP MOTUL TT GRAND PRIX OF ASSEN”.