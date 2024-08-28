Jack Doohan was the protagonist yesterday at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari of a day of training at the wheel of the Alpine A522, that is to say the 2022 single-seater. For the 21-year-old Australian driver, the one in Imola was the first test since being announced as the Enstone team’s full-time driver for 2025 alongside Pierre Gasly.

The son of the MotoGP champion, in a torrid summer for Italy, found a day characterised by a shower of rain that affected the work plan that Alpine had planned for him: during the morning Jack completed six runs of five laps with the proto hard tyres to carry out some software tests.

The best time was 1’21”85 but this is a result that does not provide any indication of performance. After the lunch break, a qualifying simulation was scheduled, followed by a long run, but the downpour that characterized the beginning of the afternoon ruined all plans.

Jack Doohan, 2025 Alpine F1 Team starting driver Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

For private testing, the teams do not have intermediate tyres, but the conditions that had been created after the downpour during the break were just ideal for the green tyres. It would have taken another downpour of water to switch to the full wets or wait for the asphalt to dry. None of this, so that’s it.

Today it’s the turn of Kush Maini, the 23-year-old Indian followed by Mika Hakkinen who races in Formula 2 with the Invicta Virtuosi Racing team. The Asian will continue the investigation on new software for the Renault power unit and will be able to try both a qualifying and a long run.

Jacob Rava