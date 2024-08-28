The young Luca Di Russo, who was the victim of a fatal road accident last Sunday in Formia, in the province of Latina, did not make it

The long trail of road accidents that continues to plague the Italian roads in this hot summer season continues to claim victims. This time the young man sadly pays the price Luca DiRussodied after days of agony caused by the violent collision between his scooter and a van.

Luca Di Russo dies in road accident

The 28-year-old had suffered serious and significant injuries and unfortunately yesterday, Tuesday 27 August, his clinical condition suddenly worsened leading to his death.

The dynamics of the tragic road accident in which Luca Di Russo lost his life

The fatal road accident that cost the life of 28-year-old Luca Di Russo occurred last Sunday, August 25. The tragic episode occurred in the municipality of Formin the province of Latina.

It was around 9 in the morning when Luca, riding his scooter Beverly was going through Appian Way at the height of Stone Erta StreetSuddenly, for reasons still being investigated by law enforcement officers, the young man collided with a van Renault TraficThe resulting impact was extremely violent, causing the 28-year-old to be thrown forcefully from his vehicle and land heavily on the asphalt.

Fatal collision between scooter and van in Formia

The van was driven by a sixty-year-old who immediately provided assistance to the young man. After raising the alarm, the 118 paramedics promptly arrived at the scene of the accident and, having assessed the serious conditions of the boy, immediately arranged for his transfer in red code at the San Camillo hospital of Rome.

Hospitalized in reserved prognosisLuca fought for a few days between life and death. Unfortunately, however, his body could not cope and the young man died yesterday morning, August 27.

The message of condolence from Città di Formia Calcio

Numerous messages of painful condolence have been expressed in memory of the young Luca Di Russo, son of the former Manager Mario di Russo, who passed away prematurely, starting with those of City of Formia Football:

“We are shocked by the news of the death of Luca, son of the former white and blue manager Mario Di Russo, a point of reference for the Formia youth sector for years. The consequences of the dramatic accident in which he was involved were fatal, making his fight in vain. Goodbye Luca”.