It is the first F1 to run in the 2024 season and it is also the last single-seater from Faenza to take to the track as AlphaTauri, given that the transition to the new team name of Racing Bull is imminent.

Since yesterday the team directed by Laurent Mekies has been at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari for a three-day driver training test. Yuki Tsunoda has regained confidence with the AT03, the first ground effect single-seater that was launched in 2022, to begin a substantial preparation program for the 2024 season, given that the calendar will include 24 GPs which is a record in the history of F1.

Photo by: Davide Cavazza Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03 in the Imola test

Testing started late today because the track surface was frozen due to sub-zero temperatures. The sun then warmed the asphalt and Tsunoda was able to start running with a set of wet tyres, then switching to Pirelli slicks when the conditions were safe to get the tires up to temperature and not take unnecessary risks.

Obviously the three days on the Santerno will be completed by Daniel Ricciardo who should take over the Japanese from the afternoon. AlphaTuri usually allows its drivers to regain confidence with an F1 single-seater: the car, according to the FIA ​​regulations, must be a car from two years earlier.

Photo by: Davide Cavazza Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03, in the driver training test at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari

The Faenza team, eighth in the 2023 Constructors' World Championship ranking, is in the spotlight because in addition to undergoing a profound reorganization of the top management with the exit of the team principal, Franz Tost, it is changing its name and objectives: the idea is to field this year a car much more closely related to Red Bull, in a combination that already promises discussion and controversy.

Photo by: Davide Cavazza Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

