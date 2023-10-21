Judging by the results on the track in qualifying, the AlphaTauri’s new aerodynamic package must not have impressed, because Yuki Tsunoda finished 11th, while the returning Daniel Ricciardo did not go beyond 15th place on the grid for tomorrow’s race. Yet the comments from the Faenza drivers are not at all negative. Debuting a new aerodynamic package in Austin, in the Sprint race format, with just one free practice session is a very courageous choice.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Daniel Ricciardo, Scuderia AlphaTauri

The team directed by Franz Tost had to deal with two unknowns: the aerodynamic innovations and the return of Ricciardo who missed five races due to a broken hand in Holland. The indications that have emerged, beyond the chronometric results, are both positive.

Since returning from the summer holidays, AlphaTauri is certainly one of the teams that has changed its car the most, introducing race after race solutions that have changed the appearance of the AT04. The most important change concerns the bottom: it has been revised both in the front part and on the pavement: in the external edge there is a mid-car adaptation to the choices of the other teams with the three arches that animate the cantilevered longitudinal wing that extends towards the rear wheel.

Photo by: Uncredited AlphaTauri AT04: here are the three arcs of the new fund

The objective is clear: to move front wheel leaks that generate harmful turbulence away from the low pressure area, increasing the static pressure on the edge of the pavement. The positive effect should be an increase in local aerodynamic load, taking into account that the shape of the bellies had been revised in previous races.

Moving further towards the rear, the new bonnet does not escape notice: the lower bodywork has been redesigned, reducing its resistance to progress without affecting the extraction of heat for cooling the Honda power unit.

The cascade fins that characterize the rear brake duct have also been modified: in addition to increasing local downforce, the new solution allows the efficiency of the diffuser to be improved, cleaning up the trail.

Photo by: Uncredited AlphaTauri AT04: revised covers near the front suspension frame See also Invented Schumacher interview: current boss has to go

Also worth mentioning is a small intervention on the frame-side carbon covers that cover the upper suspension arms.