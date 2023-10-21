Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Sahra Wagenknecht will present the “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” on Monday. A current survey confirms that it has a potential of almost 30 percent.

Wiesbaden – Before Sahra Wagenknecht founded her party, the left-wing politician received a lot of support from the electorate. 27 percent of those surveyed could imagine voting for Wagenknecht’s newly founded party. This was the result of a survey by the “Insa” institute Picture on Sunday. AfD voters in particular apparently sympathize with a new Wagenknecht party.

According to the “Insa” survey, 40 percent of the AfD voters surveyed could imagine giving their vote to Wagenknecht’s party. However, the Insa Institute’s survey method is controversial among experts.

The MP Wagenknecht, who is still on the left, wants to fill “a void” that arose because of the left’s poor election results. The association, which already exists to prepare for the founding of the party, is called “BSW – Reason and Justice”. It is not entirely clear where the club and party are headed in terms of content. The Bundestag member announced on Thursday evening after a long argument: Next Monday, October 23rd, she wants to present the “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance”. First, a club with this name should be officially presented. It is seen as the first step towards founding your own party.

Wagenknecht’s party plans: reduce Russia sanctions and social benefits for refugees to a minimum

Left leader Janine Wissler recently expressed criticism of Wagenknecht’s plans. In the Tagesthemen she said that “in view of the devastating politics of the traffic lights,” a left-wing member of the Bundestag must oppose the federal government and present alternatives. Instead, Wagenknecht is on an “ego trip”.

Since Putin’s renewed attack on Ukraine, Wagenknecht has repeatedly called for “economic reason” and by this meant an end to the Russia sanctions. She would like to restrict immigration and is at least in line with the Union when it comes to social benefits for asylum seekers: “A country where you are not entitled to benefits is of course not a destination country for migration,” she recently said Markus Lanz. With her book “The Self-Righteous” she criticized leftists who, in her view, had too much identity politics. In terms of economic and social policy, it still adopts a similar tone to that of its current party, the Left.

According to surveys: Wagenknecht can score points with the electorate

A survey by the “YouGov” institute in September predicted that the Wagenknecht party would have a potential of around 20 percent. In a Civey survey from July, 20 percent could also “basically imagine” voting for a Wagenknecht party. An Insa survey from July saw the “Wagenknecht list” in Thuringia at 25 percent.