Among the few teams that have brought something new from a technical point of view there is Alfa Romeo which is unable to fully extract the potential contained in the C43: also in Lusail the Hinwil team introduced something new in the rear axle, conforming to a choice that other teams had made in previous Grands Prix.

On the single-seaters of Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou, in the middle of the side bulkhead of the rear wing, that profile appeared on the external side useful for increasing the local load, while the two flaps that make up the beam wing were redesigned: in Doha a first element almost flat which created a blowing with the end part of the extractor, while the second element was at maximum incidence.

Alfa Romeo C43: the new beam wing with the two elements redesigned for Doha Photo by: Jon Noble

We remind you that the Qatar GP track requires a medium-high aerodynamic load and for the most part the teams went in search of maximum vertical thrust after having noted the absolute lack of grip of the new asphalt associated with the desert sand that is deposited on the mantle thanks to the wind that always blows with a certain regularity.

Alfa Romeo in yesterday’s Sprint Race took a tenth place with Valtteri Bottas which did not yield any points: in the last nine GPs the Swiss team has only collected one point with the Finn in Monza. The result is decidedly disappointing and the technical staff which is now directed by James Key does not give up in penultimate place, since Haas is only two points ahead…