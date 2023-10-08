From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/10/2023 – 7:36

No one got the six scores right in Mega-Sena competition 2642. The draw was held on Saturday night, 7th, at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. As a result, the main prize for the next draw is estimated at R$6.5 million.

The numbers drawn were 08 – 13 – 31 – 33 – 49 -50

The corner had 55 winning bets. Each will pay R$36,721.15. The court registered 3,107 winning bets, and each winner will receive a prize of R$928.62.

Bets for contest 2643 can be placed until 7pm (Brasília time) on Tuesday, 10th, at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa, across the country or online.

The simple game – with six numbers marked – costs R$5.