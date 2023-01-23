Albon returned to F1 full-time last year with Williams, having spent a season as a reserve and test driver with Red Bull, who dropped him from their line-up at the end of 2020.

He made a good impression on his return to the grid, leading Williams’ efforts to the rear with points finishes in Australia, Miami and Belgium. This was enough for Albon to …Continue reading

#Albon #privilege #stable #future #Williams