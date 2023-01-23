After the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) regained positions in areas along the Pakistani border. With the return of the Taliban militants, the mountainous region of Swat was once again plunged into violence and fear. Targeted killings and kidnappings take place there, as do attacks by the Pakistani Taliban. In the city of Mingora, the population tries to resist the terrorist threat.

