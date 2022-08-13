The automated driving system FSD Tesla manufacturing returns to the center of controversy. Everything was born activist from the move of the American politician Ralph Nader, who invited the NHTSA to rely on its authority to order that the aforementioned technology be removed in every electric of the US brand. The American lawyer has increased the dose by defining the installation of this system on Tesla EVs as “One of the actions more dangerous and irresponsible by an automotive company in recent decades ”.

Tesla’s major deployment of so-called Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology is one of the most dangerous and irresponsible actions by a car company in decades. My full statement: https://t.co/VsrqQLH0ZO -R – Ralph Nader (@RalphNader) August 10, 2022

“This nation shouldn’t allow this to be installed software malfunctioning – the words of Nader – Together we must send an urgent message to the regulatory bodies that deal with the safety of users of American roads, which must not be mannequins test for a powerful, high-profile company and its famous CEO. Nobody is above the laws on manslaughter ”.

Nader’s critique follows those of a study conducted by Project Dawn, an openly anti-FSD advocacy group founded by industry figure Dan O’Dowd, according to which the system implemented by Tesla would make a critical driving error approximately every eight minutes. But the list of those who have criticized this technology does not end there: just last week the California Department of Motor Vehicles accused Tesla of having released or released false or misleading statements and not based on facts relating to the Autopilot system: if the complaint is accepted and confirmed by the competent bodies, it could result in severe penalties against Tesla, including the revocation of the license of the brand for the sale of electric in the state of California.