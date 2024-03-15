by VALERIO BARRETTA

2026 tyres, we remain at 18″

Formula 1 should abandon plans for a possible switch to 16-inch tires in 2026. What will already be a very peculiar year due to the new power units and yet another regulatory revolution should be more conservative at least in terms of tires. Mario confirmed this intention IslandPirelli motorsport director.

Isola's words

“We are close to the final version of the dimensions. Obviously when designing the wheel, you have to consider the whole package, which also includes brakes and suspension, but I think we are close to the final measurements“, these are his words ad Autosport. “We have to change because the new car will be different and, in any case, we have to design a smaller tyre. We are discussing a slightly smaller diametera slightly lower shoulder and a slightly narrower tire“.

In short, reduction yes, but minimal. Certainly not 18 to 16 inches. From what Isola suggests, staying at 18″, which should be made official soon, is linked to both performance and weight: “There is an element regarding weight. The difference between a 16 and a narrow 18 isn't huge. Furthermore, if we switched to 16-inch tyres, which are much smaller, the risk of overheating would be much higher. A smaller diameter means that heat is dispersed differently. There are many elements that allow us to design a tire that is in line with riders' expectations. As for performance, 18 inch tire is better than 16 inch tire“.

The reduced size of the rims was considered with a view to reducing the weight of the cars, evidently Pirelli convinced the Federation of the uselessness of switching to 16″, which would have allowed for a lower weight loss than expected.