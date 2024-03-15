Friday, March 15, 2024
Gaza War | Unloading the cargo of the first aid ship has started in Gaza

March 15, 2024
Gaza War | Unloading the cargo of the first aid ship has started in Gaza

The ship's cargo is about 200 tons of food for the residents of Gaza.

From Cyprus the unloading of the cargo of the first aid ship that set out in Gaza has begun. The ship of the aid organization Open Arms, which set off on Tuesday, arrived at the Gaza coast on Friday.

The ship's cargo is about 200 tons of food for the residents of Gaza.

of the Foreign Minister of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos another, bigger ship is also being prepared for departure.

22 dead after migrant boat capsizes on Turkish coast

22 dead after migrant boat capsizes on Turkish coast

