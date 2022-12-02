The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship will be the longest ever, but one of the 24 appointments scheduled for next year has already been cancelled. The Chinese Grand Prix will not be held.

The cause is soon said: the travel restrictions imposed by the local government are not compatible with the logistics of material and personnel of the world champion Circus. We also recall that China is pursuing a “COVID Zero” policy, therefore very heavy restrictions not only for those entering Chinese soil, but for the local population itself.

Formula 1 hasn’t raced in China since 2019 due to travel restrictions. Although the race had been placed on the 2023 calendar, with a date of April 16, its realization has always been conditional on easing restrictions in time to allow F1 to enter the country and contest the race without problems.

In an official statement issued this morning. Formula 1 has made it official that the Chinese Grand Prix – we recall that it has an agreement with F1 to host the world champion Circus until 2025 – will not even be held in 2023.

“Formula 1 can confirm, following dialogue with the promoter and the relevant authorities, that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the continued difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation,” the statement read.

The note that followed the first paragraph is also important: F1 intends to keep the calendar with 24 events, therefore it will be necessary to find an event that will replace the Chinese Grand Prix.

“Formula 1 is evaluating alternative options to replace the slot in the 2023 calendar and will provide an update in due course.”

One of the possible options could be the return of Formula 1 to Portimao, which hosted the Portuguese Grand Prix in both 2020 and 2021, i.e. in the era of COVID-19.

The definitive decision has not yet been made and it will take a few weeks before identifying the event that can take the place of China. There are also other tracks interested in hosting Formula 1, even if it is possible that a European event will win the slot, considering the challenges that the world champion Circus will have to face in organizing the transport of material and personnel, without forgetting the costs that these will entail.