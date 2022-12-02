Home page politics

Of: Stephen Krieger

The war in Ukraine continues. More and more people across the country are without electricity – that’s why people are looking for generators. The news ticker.

Power supply: Ukraine looking for transformers for power grid

Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners of war

Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners of war Editor’s note: Read the latest developments in Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 12.15 p.m.: Moscow on Friday (December 2) rejected US President Joe Biden’s terms for talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Ukraine (see message). Biden has said that negotiations are only possible “after Putin has left Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists. Moscow is “certainly” not ready to accept this condition. “The military special operation is ongoing,” Peskov stressed, using the official Russian name for the army’s operation in Ukraine.

Peskov stressed that Putin is ready for talks to ensure that Russia’s interests are respected. But “the US does not recognize the new territories as part of the Russian Federation,” he said, referring to Ukrainian regions the Kremlin says it has annexed. This Washington stance “complicates” possible talks, Peskow added.

Dmitri Peskov (left) once again makes Russia’s point of view clear. (Archive image) © Alexei Druginyn / Ria Novosti / dpa

News about the Ukraine war: Germany supplies tanks

+++ 11.15 a.m.: Germany wants to deliver seven scrap-ready Gepard tanks to Ukraine in the spring, in addition to the 30 anti-aircraft tanks already being used in combat against the Russian army. This reports the mirror.

The seven tanks, which are now being repaired by the Munich armaments company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), are intended to help Ukraine protect its cities and infrastructure against Russian fire. With the additional tanks, the federal government also wants to supply more ammunition for the tanks.

The supply of ammunition has proved problematic as Switzerland, which has stocks of ammunition, refuses to supply it, citing its neutral status, the news agency reported Reuters.

News about the Ukraine war: Switzerland blocks Russian accounts

+++ First report from Friday, December 2nd, 10.35 a.m.: Kyiv – In Switzerland, 7.5 billion Swiss francs (about 7.6 billion euros) in Russian assets have been frozen since Russia’s war against Ukraine began in February. In addition, 15 properties were blocked, the government announced on Thursday (December 1) in Bern. According to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, a total of 116 companies and more than 1,200 individuals are affected. As part of the sanctions, Swiss banks are prohibited from accepting large sums of money from Russian nationals and from persons or companies based in Russia.

News on the Ukraine war: Biden has no plans for talks with Putin

US President Joe Biden has now commented again on the question of possible negotiations on an end to the conflict. He is only open to talks with Kremlin chief Putin if Russia is ready to end the war against Ukraine. “But the fact is that I have no immediate plans to contact Mr. Putin,” Biden said at a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Thursday (local time). “I’m willing to talk to Mr. Putin if there is genuine interest on his part and he is looking for a way to end the war. He hasn’t done that before.”

Ukraine War: Russia and Ukraine exchange another 100 prisoners

Meanwhile, more than nine months after the war began, Russia and Ukraine again exchanged a total of 100 prisoners. The Defense Ministry in Moscow reported on Thursday that 50 Russian soldiers were to be flown to the Russian capital for medical treatment. The head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, also confirmed the exchange: “We have freed 50 defenders of Ukraine.”

Ukraine-News: Ukraine is looking for transformers for the power grid

Ukraine is urgently looking for transformers – new or used – to repair its power grid damaged by Russian attacks. The country is also hoping for help from companies and communities in Germany, said former member of parliament Viktoria Wojzizka of the German Press Agency. Wojzizka works in Warsaw for a center that supports the government in Kyiv in organizing foreign aid.

The many emergency generators that are now being sent to Ukraine are a help, said Wojzizka. However, they did not solve the problem of the power grid. Ukraine can generate enough electricity on its own. But Russia is destroying substations with transformers with rocket attacks, so that electricity can no longer be distributed. The district heating network, which supplies millions of homes with heating and hot water, would not work without electricity. In deep frost, the district heating lines threatened to freeze and then fail until spring. (Talk to agencies)