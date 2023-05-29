Mother and daughter love. After several years apart due to family differences, pop singer Britney Spears and her mother, Lynne, met again to make up for lost time and make peace. This was revealed on social networks by Spears herself.

And it is that according to the American media TMZ, Lynne met with Britney in her exclusive house located in Calabasas, California, United States, in which they were talking for 30 minutes.

In addition, the aforementioned medium revealed details of this reunion. Britney Spears’ mother traveled from Louisiana to Los Angeles to then arrive at the home of the manager of the award-winning pop singer, Cade Hudson.

Britney shared a coffee with her mother after 15 years

On the other hand, through social networks, Britney Spears announced to all her fans that her mother appeared at her home after three years apart due to family problems that caused differences and fights between mother and daughter. .

However, Spears assured that “time heals wounds” and that it was time for both of them to iron out the rough edges. For that reason, mother and daughter decided to go for coffee after 15 years.

“My sweet mom showed up at my door yesterday after 3 years…it’s been so long…with family there are always things that need to be worked out…but time heals all wounds!

And after being able to communicate what I have held back for a long time, I feel very blessed that I was able to try to make things RIGHT! I love you very much!!! Psss… How lucky that we can have a coffee together after 14 years! Let’s go shopping later!” Posted the renowned singer.

What was the problem between Britney Spears and her mother?

It happens that in the year 2021, through her social networks, Britney made known to her followers that her father could not have her guardianship because Lynne, her mother, would have given her father that “idea”, so this caused total indignation and disappointment in the artist.

“Pssss my dad could have started guardianship 13 years ago… but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea!!!! I will never get those years back. She secretly ruined my life,” he wrote. back then Britney Spears.

Such was the situation that when Britney Spears married her current husband, Sam Asghari, Lynne was not invited to the wedding. Despite this, the artist’s mother told him the following:

“You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it in your house makes it so sentimental and special! I’m so happy for you! I love you!” Lynne posted.

