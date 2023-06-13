Time for ‘report cards’

These are days of great discussions among Formula 1 enthusiasts, especially among the younger ones, and this time the results on the track have nothing to do with it. In fact, those interested in the world of video games will not have failed to observe how in the past few hours the EA Sportsthe manufacturer of the official video game that simulates every year on the various platforms of gaming the season of F1, has released its traditional evaluations on the protagonists of the Circus.

It is, of course, a game, and should be taken as such, but as with footballers with the classic FIFA series, these ‘scores’ are often a fun pretext for discussions that sometimes end up involving the pilots themselves. It is no coincidence that the team of EA Sports he had fun filming the 20 protagonists of F1 at the time of the unveiling of the various evaluations, with the inevitable rite of teasing.

Hilarity ensues as some of the grid try their *best* to guess the F1 23 driver ratings! 😆 It’s time to find out who ranked what! 👀#F1 #F123 @EASPORTSF1 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 12, 2023

Verstappen in front, then the veterans

But who drives this ranking? Obviously Max Verstappen, with an overall rating of 94 and a peak of 97 for ‘dexterity’. However, as always happens, the most tantalizing positions are the following ones: in fact, the seven-time world champion is in second place Lewis Hamilton it is joined to the stainless steel Fernando Alonso. The two veterans both travel at 92 points overall, with the Mercedes standard bearer being the only driver on the grid to have all ratings equal to or greater than 90.

See also Audi, profits at 7.5 billion: a record | FormulaPassion.it Pilot Experience Dexterity Awareness Rhythm General Max Verstappen 84 97 85 95 94 Lewis Hamilton 97 94 94 90 ninety two Fernando Alonso 99 91 78 93 ninety two Charles Leclerc 77 ninety two 85 90 89 Sergio Perez 91 93 86 87 89 Lando Norris 76 91 79 91 89 Carlos Sainz Jr. 84 ninety two 81 87 88 George Russell 76 87 83 91 88 Valtteri Bottas 88 86 97 86 87 Esteban Ocon 77 ninety two 76 86 86 Pierre Gasly 78 89 76 85 85 Lance Stroll 79 91 78 81 84 Alexander Albon 75 81 78 86 83 Yuki Tsunoda 69 79 75 87 83 Kevin Magnussen 81 79 85 82 81 Nico Hulkenberg 86 79 81 80 80 Zhou Guanyu 63 78 74 81 78 Oscar Piastri 74 73 79 77 74 Logan Sargeant 48 84 75 67 71 Nyck de Vries 50 84 75 67 71 See also ePrix Roma, Formula E 2022 dates, race times on TV

The two Ferrari standard bearers are positioned further back, Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz. The Monegasque stands at an overall rating of 89, on a par with Lando Norris and Sergio Perez. Sainz, on the other hand, is a step further back, at 88, paired with George Russell. The three rookies Piastri, Sargeant and De Vries close the list. The first is positioned at an altitude of 74, the other two are even further behind, rated 71. The video game will be released on all platforms on June 16th.