Time for ‘report cards’
These are days of great discussions among Formula 1 enthusiasts, especially among the younger ones, and this time the results on the track have nothing to do with it. In fact, those interested in the world of video games will not have failed to observe how in the past few hours the EA Sportsthe manufacturer of the official video game that simulates every year on the various platforms of gaming the season of F1, has released its traditional evaluations on the protagonists of the Circus.
It is, of course, a game, and should be taken as such, but as with footballers with the classic FIFA series, these ‘scores’ are often a fun pretext for discussions that sometimes end up involving the pilots themselves. It is no coincidence that the team of EA Sports he had fun filming the 20 protagonists of F1 at the time of the unveiling of the various evaluations, with the inevitable rite of teasing.
Hilarity ensues as some of the grid try their *best* to guess the F1 23 driver ratings! 😆
It’s time to find out who ranked what! 👀#F1 #F123 @EASPORTSF1
— Formula 1 (@F1) June 12, 2023
Verstappen in front, then the veterans
But who drives this ranking? Obviously Max Verstappen, with an overall rating of 94 and a peak of 97 for ‘dexterity’. However, as always happens, the most tantalizing positions are the following ones: in fact, the seven-time world champion is in second place Lewis Hamilton it is joined to the stainless steel Fernando Alonso. The two veterans both travel at 92 points overall, with the Mercedes standard bearer being the only driver on the grid to have all ratings equal to or greater than 90.
|Pilot
|Experience
|Dexterity
|Awareness
|Rhythm
|General
|Max Verstappen
|84
|97
|85
|95
|94
|Lewis Hamilton
|97
|94
|94
|90
|ninety two
|Fernando Alonso
|99
|91
|78
|93
|ninety two
|Charles Leclerc
|77
|ninety two
|85
|90
|89
|Sergio Perez
|91
|93
|86
|87
|89
|Lando Norris
|76
|91
|79
|91
|89
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|84
|ninety two
|81
|87
|88
|George Russell
|76
|87
|83
|91
|88
|Valtteri Bottas
|88
|86
|97
|86
|87
|Esteban Ocon
|77
|ninety two
|76
|86
|86
|Pierre Gasly
|78
|89
|76
|85
|85
|Lance Stroll
|79
|91
|78
|81
|84
|Alexander Albon
|75
|81
|78
|86
|83
|Yuki Tsunoda
|69
|79
|75
|87
|83
|Kevin Magnussen
|81
|79
|85
|82
|81
|Nico Hulkenberg
|86
|79
|81
|80
|80
|Zhou Guanyu
|63
|78
|74
|81
|78
|Oscar Piastri
|74
|73
|79
|77
|74
|Logan Sargeant
|48
|84
|75
|67
|71
|Nyck de Vries
|50
|84
|75
|67
|71
The two Ferrari standard bearers are positioned further back, Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz. The Monegasque stands at an overall rating of 89, on a par with Lando Norris and Sergio Perez. Sainz, on the other hand, is a step further back, at 88, paired with George Russell. The three rookies Piastri, Sargeant and De Vries close the list. The first is positioned at an altitude of 74, the other two are even further behind, rated 71. The video game will be released on all platforms on June 16th.
