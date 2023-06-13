The Court Theater of Royal Palace in Naples hosted the book presentation ‘Ferrari stable. Paolo Scudieri ed Enzo Ferrari. An unedited story between Art and Passion‘ Of Antonio Ghini made with the collaboration with the Contini Art Gallery. “Of books on Enzo Ferrari so many have been written,” he stressed Antonio Ghiniauthor of the book, “but this has some originality because I was lucky enough to spend many years with Ferrari. Being able to match Enzo Ferrari to a great southern entrepreneur like Paolo Scudieri, finding affinities, highlights all the Italian talent that allows you to overcome obstacles that seem insurmountable”. The event was attended by the mayor of Naples, Gaetano ManfrediThe president of CONI Giovanni Malagò And the former president of Ferrari Luca Cordero di Montezemolo.