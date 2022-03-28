Codemasters has published F1 2021 update 1.17 (PS5 version is 1.017) for all platforms. Update 1.17 introduces various fixes to the online component of the racing game, as well as other bug fixes. Here is the complete patch notes.

Corrections to the online of F1 2021 introduced with update 1.17:

Fixed an issue where if a player signed up during the grace period of a qualifying session, they would not be able to start the match.

The fastest lap point is no longer removed after changing league results.

Grid penalties are now correctly reported from sessions in championships if completed at different times.

F1 2021

General fixes of F1 2021 introduced with update 1.17:

Added the white Red Bull livery as an option to use on the player’s car.

Improved AI behavior in sessions when in laps with fast approaching cars.

Fixed an issue where the Victory VO may not sound at the end of a race.

Fixed a calibration problem with Fanatec CSL DD pedals.

Fixed an issue where the completed or failed R&D screen would appear blank.

General stability improvements.

Various minor fixes.

Finally, we would like to point out that F1 2021 predicts that Max Verstappen will win the Formula 1 world championship.