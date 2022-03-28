Movies Pihla Viitala directs Terhi Kokkonen’s award-winning novel into a film

Rajamaa tells of a couple leaving for Lapland who end up in a hotel to recover. The film will be Pihla Viitala’s debut direction.

Production company SF Studios has purchased the film rights Terhi Kokkonen to write a novel Marches. The director is attached Pihla Viitalasays the publishing company Otava in its release.

Marches tells of a well – to – do couple going on holiday to snowy Lapland. They end up recovering at a hotel after a car accident.

The work won the Helsingin Sanomat Literature Prize in 2020.

Raadin by “The compact and multidimensional Rajamaa starts out as a psychological thriller, but soon breaks all expectations about what is happening between people and in their consciousness”.

The rights to the book have been sold to Germany and Estonia.

In the band Ultra Bra Kokkonen, who previously sang, is known as a singer and lyricist at the Scandinavian Music Group. He has also worked as a theater dramaturg.

The film will be Pihla Viitala’s first feature film directing.

Carpseries and Mary’s paradise Viitala, known from the film, has previously co-directed an actor-director Pamela Tolan with a 40-minute short film Elma & Liisa in 2011. In the film, which was directed by the directors, friends went on a road trip to escape from everyday life.

