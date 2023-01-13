A few days ago something important was said about the actor ezra miller, given that he was in court after the accusations made against him for trespassing. It had been commented that Miller He was going to plead guilty to the facts, and it seems that it was, it is even known what sentence he must serve as punishment.

News10ABC He has reported that he will be sentenced to a 90-day suspension. While that means no jail time, this boils down to one year of probation and a $500 USD fine. It is worth mentioning that he plans to play Flash in the universe of DC still stands, since James Gunn and Peter Safran They have not said otherwise.

For its part, the state of Vermont made Miller accept 41 conditions as part of the plea agreement. They include random drug testing, not drinking for the course of this year, and even mandatory mental health counseling.

The lawyer of Miller provided a statement to News10 abc:

Ezra would like to thank the court and community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from family and friends who continue to be a vital presence in his health. ongoing mind.

Remember that this year the tape is released Flash On cinemas.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It seems that things for Ezra Miller have been starting to change, and it seems the whole thing is going for the better. Hopefully the DC movie also helps him make amends with the public that always admired him.