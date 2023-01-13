If we only take into account the original series of Neon Genesis Evangelion – and discounting adult characters – it can be said that Asuka Langley and Rei Ayanami are fan art and cosplay favorites.

Each fan of the series has their favorite, but there are many who tend to prefer the first one. One of the main reasons is that she is a tsundere, someone who hides her true feelings with hostility and disdain.

He can even go to violence to try to hide what he feels. Which is why her relationship with Shinji, who has a very different personality, was such a fun thing to watch.

The clash between the two was inevitable. But like good EVA pilots at some point they had to agree.

It was not for nothing that the future of humanity was at risk. Part of Asuka’s personality is the result of her tragic and complicated past.

He not only has to deal with his own traumas but also with his adolescence, which in itself is difficult. It is for the above that it is very interesting to see the evolution of it through Neon Genesis Evangelion and in the trilogy Rebuild of Evangelion.

Likewise, Asuka Langley stands out for her natural beauty and that is something that more than one cosplayer takes advantage of to dedicate a cosplay to her, sometimes as a student and other times as an EVA pilot.

Imagining Asuka Langley as a girlfriend with cosplay

Asuka Langley cosplay from Neon Genesis Evangelion What we bring you this time is a contribution from cosplayer Ciwcia (@ciwcia). Most of the cosplayers tend to recreate Asuka in a pilot, student or casual way.

However, Ciwcia decided to imagine what this character might look like dressed as a bride. So she’s wearing an original dress that doesn’t appear in the anime or some special collaboration. It’s an idea on her part.

Obviously, in this case one cannot speak of fidelity. But there are some characteristic Asuka elements. Among them the color of the hair as well as her hairstyle, and the same can be said of the brooches that she wears in this one.

As for the tonality of the eyes, it seems similar. It is an attractive interpretation of this Evangelion character, although the design of the dress is not suitable for every bride. It’s a bit revealing.

In addition to evangelion we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.