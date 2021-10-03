Ezio Oliva has been happy for the last concert he performed in which his family was present. His wife Karen Schwarz and their daughters Antonia and Cayetana Oliva watched the interpreter’s corporate show in the front row, which was broadcast virtually. What most excited Olive It was that the youngest of his little girls, Cayetana, saw him for the first time on stage.

In a video posted on social media by Schwarz, you can see the two little girls enraptured while their father sings the song “Ángel” specially dedicated to them. From their seats, little Cayetana can be heard recognizing her sister and father in the images projected on the wall.

Through his Instagram stories, the interpreter shared the video and added an emotional description.

“Yesterday Cayetana saw me for the first time in concert. Although it may not seem like it, behind the mask there is a lot of emotion, “said the singer.

The wife of Olive and television host also had some heartfelt words after her partner’s return to live shows.

“Finally after 1 year and a half. Antonia couldn’t wait to be at a daddy’s concert again and my Cayetana saw it for the first time. Yesterday we got excited again seeing you on stage (…) ”, it was read in the publication of Schwarz.

Likewise, the figure of Latina wished the interpreter the best wishes for his next and first face-to-face concert in Piura.

“Today you meet again with your entire audience from Piura – Chulucanas in a tremendous face-to-face concert, I am dying to see your happy face, enjoy it because you waited for it for a long time, get on stage again and sing. We love you️ ”, concluded the driver.

