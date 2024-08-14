But that’s not all, because the development team has made an appointment at Gamescom 2024 in Cologne, which will take place between 21 and 25 August, where the game will be present and has confirmed the arrival of a closed beta .

Developers Sharkmob and publisher Level Infinite have announced that the extraction shooter Exoborne will be available during the 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam) . For the occasion, a new gameplay trailer and a gallery of new shots have also been published, which you can view inside the news.

What is Exoborne?

Exoborne is a tactical extraction shooter set in an apocalyptic version of the United States that has been completely transformed by natural disasters.

Players will be catapulted into a shared online world full of pitfalls where they will take on the role of Reborn, survivors able to use Exo-Rigs, which allow them to fly and use a highly technological arsenal, to fight against various factions, challenge the fury of the elements and other players.

The game world hosts various public events and is constantly changing thanks to tornadoes and other extreme natural phenomena that will occur over time. If you want to know more, we refer you to our preview of Exborne that we published late last year.