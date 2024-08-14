Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has scored his first goal for his new team. It is the start of a new era at the White House.
In the 67th minute, Rodrygo stole the ball from Hien, which caused a huge defensive disadvantage for Atalanta. After trying to assist the Frenchman, the Brazilian’s pass did not arrive. However, Jude Bellingham recovered the ball and put in the pass for Mbappé to score his first goal in a white shirt.
Thanks to this goal, Real Madrid took a two-goal lead over the Italian club in the first trophy they are competing for in this 2024-25 season.
On the other hand, in this first official match, the doubts about how Carlo Ancelotti was going to accommodate so much offensive talent were dispelled. At the beginning Mbappé started as a centre forward, Vinicius on the left and Rodrygo on the right. However, in the second goal the Frenchman played more on the left wing and therefore felt more comfortable.
