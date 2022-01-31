External relations Foreign Minister Haavisto and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis to discuss the security situation – HS will present the press conference live at approximately 1:10 p.m.

According to the ministry, the ministers will discuss bilateral issues, European security and current international issues.
Ilmo Ilkka HS
11:32
Finland foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) hosts his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius of Landsberg on Monday and ministers will hold a joint briefing.
You can follow the event on the HS website.
According to the Foreign Ministry, Haavisto and Landsbergis will discuss bilateral issues, European security and current international issues.
